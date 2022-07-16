Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 151 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

