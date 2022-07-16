Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,000 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.51% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-commerce ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $16.60 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.