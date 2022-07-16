Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 404 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

CTVA stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

