Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,077 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.40 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.