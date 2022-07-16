Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,759 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,531,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,586,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,808,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $17.80 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

