Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,393 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,912,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,245,000 after purchasing an additional 213,677 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,786,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,632,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,267,000 after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79.

