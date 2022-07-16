Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 7,600 Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.42% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

USL stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $45.45.

