Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 856 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $69.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

