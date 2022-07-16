Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $557,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE CF opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

