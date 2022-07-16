Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $569,000 Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of GOGL opened at $10.67 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.74%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

