Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $569,000 Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Golden Ocean Group Price Performance
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.
Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.74%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.
Golden Ocean Group Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.