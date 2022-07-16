Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.14% of Inseego worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 433,156 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Inseego Stock Performance

INSG opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

