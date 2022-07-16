Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.55 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.