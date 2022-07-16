Strs Ohio Purchases 24,800 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Covetrus by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Covetrus by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Covetrus Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $708,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,111 shares of company stock valued at $927,319. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.80 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

