Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 14,600 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $67.78 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

