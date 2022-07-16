Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Terex were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 158,539 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

