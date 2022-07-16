Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

