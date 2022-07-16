The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $80.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HIG opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.90.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

