Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,892 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.52.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.