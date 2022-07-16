Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 405,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 258,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 90,910 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.44. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

