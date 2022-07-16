Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 72,909 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE CPE opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.78. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

