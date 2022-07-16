Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 15.3% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Mosaic by 992.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,151 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

