Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.43% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.