Truist Financial Corp Has $3.66 Million Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.34% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 323,442 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 217,994 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 173,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 114,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $729.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

