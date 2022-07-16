Truist Financial Corp Has $4.15 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ashland Global

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ashland Global Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

NYSE ASH opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

