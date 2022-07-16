Truist Financial Corp Has $4.16 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 633,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

