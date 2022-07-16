Truist Financial Corp Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 291,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 139,891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after purchasing an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.33 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

