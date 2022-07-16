Truist Financial Corp Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,153,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03.

