Truist Financial Corp Has $4.36 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after acquiring an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.43.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $538.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $557.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.