Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 448,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,316,000 after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $189.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.15.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.