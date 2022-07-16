Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 534.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed stock opened at $268.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

