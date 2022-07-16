Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,863 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 461.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

