Truist Financial Corp Sells 24,684 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,489,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after buying an additional 657,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.