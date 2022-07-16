Truist Financial Corp Sells 446 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

