Truist Financial Corp Takes $4.37 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267,019 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Old National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,843 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,322 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $6,345,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,080,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.