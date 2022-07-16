Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,598 shares of company stock worth $65,527,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

