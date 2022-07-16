Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.42% of Unifi worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 131,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 71,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unifi

In other Unifi news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,773.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $667,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 5,300 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi Price Performance

Shares of UFI opened at $13.45 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Unifi had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $200.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unifi Profile

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

