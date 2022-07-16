United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

