V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in V.F. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on VFC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

VFC stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

