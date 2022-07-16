Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $134.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.44.

