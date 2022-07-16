Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,972.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

