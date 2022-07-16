Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vector Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Vector Group stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

