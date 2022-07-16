Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Virtus Investment Partners

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $180.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.87.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 28.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $203.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

