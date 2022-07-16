Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $317.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,137. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.96.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

