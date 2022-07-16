West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average is $158.97. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.