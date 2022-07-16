WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

