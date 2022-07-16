Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after buying an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after buying an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $223,112,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.59.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

