Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after purchasing an additional 948,306 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

