Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average is $140.04. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

