Winch Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.