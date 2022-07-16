Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

